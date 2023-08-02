The Las Vegas Raiders have developed a way of dealing with behavior deemed inappropriate that has NFL fans talking. This time, Raiders defensive lineman Maxx Crosby was forced to remind the team of the rules after getting into an altercation with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

News broke on the same day a key Raiders defender was carted off the field with a leg injury. Wide receiver Hunter Renfrow made a stunning admission, upping the ante for Las Vegas' 2023 season.

Now it has been revealed that star defensive end Maxx Crosby had to do a surprising amount of running on his own — all thanks to an altercation that led to a punishment that has become well known among the franchise.

(The laps thing isn't new; they started it last year as punishment for when guys mess up) https://t.co/UqwjHwMpTB — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) August 1, 2023

“What started it?” one fan said in response to the news.

“How’s it a mess up don’t they want the players playing with an edge,” another fan surmised when news broke of Crosby's punishment.

Crosby, a 6-foot-5, 255 pound defensive end out of Eastern Michigan, had 12 sacks and 58 tackles last season. He's been using a surprising training method to rack up sacks after first entering the league in 2019. Crosby also has a knack for knocking the ball loose, recording three forced fumbles last season.

Garoppolo has been praised by running back Ameer Abdullah this offseason for his tough-minded mentality. Garoppolo has been called a “dog” for his work ethic and toughness recently, and has made sensational throws in practice at times.

So Jimmy Garoppolo has ✅ been called a dog by Maxx Crosby ✅ tussled with Maxx and ✅ has been called tough. https://t.co/Cs5T6iu1jz — The Ballast (@ballastsports) August 2, 2023

The question now is whether Garoppolo, Crosby, and the rest of the talented but at times misunderstood Raiders can put it all together in time for the 2023 season.

Garoppolo's track record as a winning quarterback and Crosby's as a menacing pass rusher suggest that the practice dust-up is just one step forward toward sorting things out as the Raiders get ready to play for keeps in a little over a month.