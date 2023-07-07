There are few pass-rushers in the NFL as talented on the edge as Maxx Crosby. The Las Vegas Raiders star has turned himself into one of the best defensive players in the league, racking up 37.5 sacks in his first four seasons with two Pro Bowl nods to boot.

Despite a career-high 12.5 sacks with the Raiders in 2022, Crosby thinks he could get more by working on his grip strength.

“That’s another thing that I’m religious about,” Crosby said. “My grip strength. I do it after every single workout. I got a whole crew doing it with me now, too. That’s a big part of it, like there’s a few sacks this year where you just see me getting a piece of the jersey and pulling them in — that’s just the little details and training.”

With the athleticism that many of the quarterbacks in the NFL possess, it is not uncommon to see some of them wiggle out of sure-to-be sacks. Crosby is trying it minimize that by adding a grip strength routine to his workout regimen.

Crosby's ability to get past the line of scrimmage has made him a star for the Raiders. Not only has he racked up the sacks, but he led the league in tackles for loss last season with 22.

The Raiders found a diamond in the rough with Maxx Crosby when they selected him in the fourth round of the 2019 draft. He's paid them back handsomely with his performance and got paid himself, signing a four-year, $94 million contract extension with the Raiders that begins this season.