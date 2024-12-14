After suffering an ankle injury that ruled him out of action for the Las Vegas Raiders' Monday Night Football showdown against the Atlanta Falcons, Maxx Crosby's 2024 season is likely over according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, with the Pro Bowl defensive end set to undergo arthroscopic ankle surgery to fix the issue.

“Raiders three-time Pro Bowl DE Maxx Crosby, who already has been ruled out for Monday night's game vs. the Falcons due to his ankle injury, is expected to undergo arthroscopic ankle surgery that likely will end his 2024 season, league sources told ESPN, ” Schefter wrote on social media.

Widely considered one of the true ironmen of the defensive line, with the Eastern Michigan product playing all 100 percent of the Raiders' defensive snaps in each of Las Vegas' last seven games, Crosby's injury is the latest crushing blow in a brutal season filled with very few bright spots. The Raiders lost starting quarterback Gardner Minshew, traded away Devontae Adams, and may end up being without Aidan O'Connell in Week 15, too, leaving failed Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder to go up against his former team in a game with playoff implications for just one of its two participants.

With two years left on his four-year, $94 million contract, it's safe to assume that Crosby should be back in silver and black in time for the opening week of the 2025 NFL season, but after being the topic of more than a few trade conversations over the past few years, who really knows? Could Week 14 go down as the final time Crosby suits up for the team that drafted him? Only time will tell, but if so, it's a shame his final season in Las Vegas was such a bummer, as he did everything within his power to propel the team to contention despite a lack of talent around him and still came up short.