Maxx Crosby and the Las Vegas Raiders dropped to 2-5 after their 20-15 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 7. However, Crosby still managed to find a silver lining.

After the game, Crosby met up with Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford to exchange pleasantries. There, the Raiders star let Stafford know how much he idolized him in his journey to the NFL, via the Rams' X, formerly Twitter page.

“Hey, I grew up literally your biggest fan bro,” Crosby told Stafford. “No, I'm serious. You're f*****g one of the best to ever do it.”

Stafford didn't put on much of a show against the Raiders, completing 14-of-23 passes for 154 scoreless yards and an interception. Crosby even came down on him for a sack. Still, one game won't define Stafford's NFL legacy.

Crosby was a sophomore at Eastern Michigan back in 2017. That season, Stafford threw for 4,446 yards, 29 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Four years prior, Crosby watched him earn his first Pro Bowl nomination by throwing for 4,257 yards and 22 touchdowns.

The pass rusher was well into his Raiders career when Stafford was traded to the Rams. There, he saw the quarterback earn his first Super Bowl ring. Either from afar or sharing the same field, Crosby has watched Matthew Stafford's entire career develop.

When Maxx Crosby retires, he is hoping to be viewed in the same light. So far, he's done an immaculate job of making a name for himself, racking up 344 tackles – including 98 for a loss – 135 quarterback hits and 58.5 sacks. Crosby has made three straight Pro Bowls and with 6.5 sacks already, he's on track to make another.

While they never played on the same team together, Crosby has now had the opportunity to play against his quarterback idol. The only thing he would change about their next matchup is having the Raiders come out victorious.