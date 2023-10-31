Las Vegas Raiders defensive star Maxx Crosby let the Detroit Lions know–both in words and action–that they won't have an easy time scoring against him.

Late in the second quarter, Crosby stopped the Lions from gaining ground on a backfield play. As Jahmyr Gibbs tried to run with the ball, the Raiders defensive end was there to stop him–even throwing the Detroit running back to the ground to make a statement.

After the big stop, Crosby couldn't help but shout, “I'm a f**king dog” as he's clearly hyped by what he just did, via ESPN.

No one can blame Maxx Crosby, though. That's definitely an incredible defensive stop, and something the Raiders need as they try to come back from the Lions' 9-7 lead.

Crosby has been huge so far for the Raiders this 2023 season despite their 3-4 start. Heading to the Week 8 Monday Night Football, the 26-year-old DE has already recorded 6.5 sacks along with 24 solo tackles and nine tackles for loss. With his current sack rate, he's on pace to match his 2022 tally when he had a career-best 12.5 sacks.

Sure enough, with Crosby in the fold, it won't be easy to make a play against the Raiders. Hopefully, though, Crosby and the rest of the team's efforts result to a win. The team lost their Week 7 match against the Chicago Bears after winning two straight against the Green Bay Packers and New England Patriots.

Maybe Crosby's intensity will rub off on the rest of the team as they look to get back to postseason contention.