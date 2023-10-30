Amid another stellar season, Maxx Crosby is further proving to be on a different level than most defensive players in the NFL. The Las Vegas Raiders edge-rusher is among the best sack artists in the game and has the drive that few latch themselves onto.

“I don't ever want to look back and be like, ‘Damn, I wish I would've done more. I wish I would've done this.' It's like, ‘No, I'm going to put f—ing everything I have into it and see where it takes me,” Crosby said, via Paul Gutierrez. “And that's why I feel like I just continuously keep getting better.”

“S—, I want to be the best. That's why I do this. I'm obsessed with getting better. Every single day.”

Crosby, a Pro Bowler in each of the last two seasons, has 6.5 sacks and the second-most QB pressures in the league this season. He's on pace to notch a career-high in tackles for the third consecutive year and has continued an impressive run of health as he is yet to miss a game in his NFL career.

Crosby is arguably the Raiders' best player and they awarded him with a four-year contract extension worth just under $100 million before the 2022 season. This year is the first of the extension and Crosby has more than lived up to it to this point.

The Raiders are 3-4, but Crosby and the Las Vegas defense have kept the team in most games. Five of the Raiders' seven games this season have been decided by single digits.

Maxx Crosby is an easy player to root for and the Raiders and their fans are lucky to have him.