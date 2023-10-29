The Las Vegas Raiders will head to Motown to take on the Detroit Lions for Monday Night Football. We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Raiders-Lions prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Raiders lost 30-12 to the Chicago Bears last weekend. First, they fell behind 7-0. They trailed 14-3 at halftime and could not complete the comeback. Significantly, Brian Hoyer went 17 for 32 for 129 yards passing but had two interceptions. Aidan O'Connell went 10 for 13 in garbage time with 75 passing yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Significantly, Josh Jacobs rushed 11 times for 35 yards. Davante Adams had seven receptions for 57 yards. Meanwhile, Jacoby Meyers had seven receptions on 13 targets for 50 yards. The Eagles went 2 for 9 on third-down conversions and committed three turnovers.

The Lions lost 38-6 last weekend. Unfortunately, they fell behind 14-0 in the first quarter. They trailed 28-0 at halftime. Significantly, Jared Goff went 33 for 53 with 284 yards passing with one interception while taking five sacks. Jahmyr Gibbs rushed 11 times for 68 yards and a touchdown while catching nine passes for 58 yards. Additionally, Amon-Ra St. Brown had 13 catches on 19 targets for 102 yards. Sam LaPorta had six catches for 52 yards. Overall, the Lions went 5 for 16 on third-down conversions and 2 for 6 on fourth-down conversions. The Lions also had one turnover while taking five sacks and five penalties.

The Raiders lead the all-time series 7-6. Recently, the Raiders defeated the Lions 31-24 in 2019 in Las Vegas. The Lions are 3-2 in five games at home against the Raiders and have not lost a home game against them since 1990.

Here are the Raiders-Lions NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Raiders-Lions Odds

Las Vegas Raiders: +7.5 (-110)

Detroit Lions: -7.5 (-110)

Over: 45.5 (-115)

Under: 45.5 (-105)

How to Watch Raiders vs. Lions Week 8

Time: 8:16 PM ET/5:16 PM PT

TV: ABC

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Raiders Could Cover The Spread

The Raiders will get a boost with the return of Jimmy Garoppolo from a concussion. Significantly, he has struggled this season, with 1,079 yards passing, seven touchdowns, and eight interceptions while taking seven sacks in five games.

But the Raiders need more from Jacobs. Unfortunately, he has had a bad season, with 118 rushes for 347 yards on a pathetic 2.9 yards-per-carry mark and just two touchdowns. Jacobs also has only 26 catches for 215 yards. Meanwhile, Adams now has 46 receptions for 528 yards and three touchdowns. Adams is happy to be a Raider, according to recent comments he made. However, he will need to have a big day to beat a good Detroit defense. Jakobi Meyers has 37 receptions for 385 yards and five touchdowns.

The Raiders don't have a great defense. However, they have three playmakers that can make some noise. Maxx Crosby has 6.5 sacks and 24 solo tackles. Also, Robert Spillane has 30 solo tackles, one sack, and two interceptions. Tre'von Moehrig has 29 solo tackles, one sack, and two interceptions. Ultimately, this defense will need to come up with a perfect game plan to stop an offense that is looking to roar back into action.

The Raiders will cover the spread if they can move the chains. Then, their defense must stop a high-powered attack.

Why The Lions Could Cover The Spread

The Lions have one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL. However, they fell back down to Earth last season. The Lions must figure out how to bounce back after last week's setback.

Goff has passed for 1,902 yards, 11 touchdowns, and four interceptions. Meanwhile, Gibbs has rushed 50 times for 247 yards and a touchdown while catching 23 passes for 128 yards. St. Brown has 51 catches for 557 yards and three touchdowns. Likewise, Josh Reynolds has 21 catches for 384 yards and three touchdowns. LaPorta has 35 receptions for 377 yards and three touchdowns.

The defense has four playmakers that they rely on. Significantly, Aidan Hutchinson has 15 solo tackles, 4.5 sacks, and one interception. Alim McNeil has seven solo tackles and two sacks. Meanwhile, Alex Anzalone has 34 solo tackles and one sack. Jerry Jacobs has notched 29 solo tackles and three interceptions. Therefore, this defense has all the tools to make things difficult for the Raiders.

The Lions will cover the spread if Goff has time to throw, and Gibbs gets 17 rushes and 10 catches while doing good work with that action. Then, the Lions must pressure Garoppolo and not let him have any time to throw.

Final Raiders-Lions Prediction & Pick

The Raiders are not a good team. In reality, they are below average. It might be too tall a task to ask them to play well against a team that is probably one of the best in the NFC. Therefore, expect the Lions to bounce back in a significant way and take down the Raiders on Monday Night.

Final Raiders-Lions Prediction & Pick: Detroit Lions: -7.5 (-110)