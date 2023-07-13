It may not have seemed like it judging by their testy interaction, which was featured in the Netflix show ‘Quarterback', but Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby has a lot of respect for Kansas City Chiefs signal-caller Patrick Mahomes. So much so, that Crosby took the time to send a classy message Mahomes' way via his Twitter account.

Here's what the Raiders star said.

“Ultimate Competition. Ultimate Respect. Loading…”

Crosby has “ultimate respect” for Mahomes, who he has had some fierce competition against since the Chiefs star entered the league.

One of the fiercest exchanges occurred during an October 2022 game between the Chiefs and Raiders, when Mahomes got in Crosby's face, telling the Pro Bowl defender that he's “here all day” before unleashing a profanity-laden tirade of trash talk.

But Crosby, who was asked in a recent interview what his relationship with Mahomes is like, said it's “great” and that he and the Chiefs star always interact after the games.

But as is crystal clear in the interaction featured on Netflix's ‘Quarterback', the Raiders star noted that “when it's between the quarters”, they both “know what time it is.”

Crosby may have respect for Mahomes. The Raiders star pass rusher may even genuinely consider the Chiefs QB one of his friends in the league.

But make no mistake. Any feelings of friendliness are thrown out the window when the Raiders star lines up on the other side of the line of scrimmage against Mahomes.

At that point, Crosby is simply trying to take the Chiefs quarterback down. And it makes for one of the best quarterback-pass rusher rivalries in the NFL.

Raiders-Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium in November can't come soon enough.