It was not a great first year for Patrick Graham as defensive coordinator of the Las Vegas Raiders, but defensive Maxx Crosby expressed optimism for a rebound from the unit in year two in Graham’s system.

“Last OTAs, it was a lot,” Maxx Crosby said, via Aidan Champion of Raiders Today. “Obviously, Pat [Graham] was new. He was installing a bunch of new stuff trying to get everything in before we get to camp. So everything was just like, you’re just learning and trying to just figure everything out on the fly. But now, having another year, being able to help the guys that just got in, it’s going to help as well. So things are going a lot smoother.”

Patrick Graham built up a good reputation during his two years with the New York Giants in 2020 and 2021, when Joe Judge was the head coach of the team. The Giants wanted to retain Graham as a member of Brian Daboll’s staff, but he opted to leave for the defensive coordinator role with the Raiders.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Crosby commented on what the Raiders are focusing on in OTAs.

“We’re focusing on skill development right now, focusing on getting better as football players, because at the end of the day, you can call it whatever you want, but if you’re not a good football player, it doesn’t matter,” Crosby said, via Champion. “So guys are really locked in right now, we’re working. We’re working on our craft, and it’s been great to see. Everyone’s dialed in, we have dudes with great attitudes and with a lot of talent, and are showing up every day, so it’s been encouraging to see.”

Hopefully for the Raiders their defense takes a leap in year two under Patrick Graham.