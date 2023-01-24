Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby appears to take issue to Lil Jon’s fandom switch to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Atlanta-based rapper said previously that he’s a Raiders fan. He even performed in Allegiant Stadium last January 2022. So it came as a huge surprise when he appeared and performed during the Chiefs’ divisional round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Making matters worse, he went into the game in full Chiefs attired–including gloves!

The Chiefs and Raiders play in the same division and are heated rivals, so Las Vegas fans certainly didn’t like what Lil Jon did and urged the team to ban him from the Allegiant Stadium.

Lil Jon did respond to the criticisms, saying “YALL DO REALIZE I WAS PAID TO PERFORM RIGHT”–implying that he remains a Raiders fan. However, the fact remains that he even went into the game representing the Chiefs.

Maxx Crosby saw Lil Jon’s photos from the game and shared a blunt message for him, writing “Yeah he’s cut” alongside with several skull emojis.

For what it’s worth, Crosby is not the only Raiders member who took offense on what Lil Jon did. Davante Adams also reacted to it on his Instagram stories, sharing a photo of Lil Jon from his previous visit in Allegiant Stadium and another message that says, “Not the gloves too,” via Sacramento Bee.

It looks like there’s no way back for Lil Jon to become a Raiders supporter again. But hey, maybe the Chiefs will welcome him with open arms since he has all the gears to be one.