The Las Vegas Raiders embarrassed themselves last season en route to earning the seventh overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. They can turn that rough season into a positive by developing Tyree Wilson, the pass rusher out of Texas Tech that the team used that draft pick on. He will be added to a Maxx Crosby-led defense that features other talented contributors like Chandler Jones, Marcus Epps, Divine Deablo and Nate Hobbs.

The Raiders and Crosby, Wilson's fellow pass rusher and the leader of the Las Vegas defense, like what they see from the rookie, according to Paul Gutierrez of ESPN. Despite being injured, he has impressed people with his hard work off the field.

“I've seen a bunch of highlights, but just from his physical gifts alone he can be a great player,” Crosby said, via ESPN. “You can have tools, you can have every bit of talent — that's the NFL, everybody's talented — but it's what you do when you get in the building. He's had a great attitude so far. He seems like a great kid.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Wilson injured his foot and has needed multiple operations, so he was not on the field during Las Vegas' offseason practices. But the Raiders still saw someone too talented to pass up on. He tallied 61 total tackles and seven sacks in 10 games in his final collegiate season.

For Crosby to be raving about Wilson before he even shows what he can do on the practice field is huge. The Raiders will need him on their quest to get back to the playoffs.