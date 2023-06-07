The Las Vegas Raiders are looking for new leaders in the locker room in the wake of the departure of Derek Carr. At least one young player is emerging as a leader on the defensive side of the ball for the Raiders.

Third-year linebacker Divine Deablo has been given more responsibility within the Raider defense and is enjoying his new role.

“I’m a lot more confident than I was last year,” Deablo said. “I was the new kid on the block. I was nervous. It was my first year in the system. Now, I’m comfortable. I’ve been doing it for a while now, so I’m ready.”

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels sees the work that Deablo has put in.

“We’ve given him a lot of responsibility. He’s wearing the green dot in practice, which is obviously a role that young players, once they have that on their shoulders, now they’re responsible for more than just their job,” McDaniels said. “With knowledge comes that confidence. Divine knows a lot more. He understands the whole scope of the defense. We’re trying to get him to learn it from that perspective so he can help others, much like the quarterback. And he’s embraced that.”

Deablo played in only eight games in 2022 due to injury but had better stats than he did in 17 games as a rookie in 2021. He started all eight games and recorded 38 solo tackles.

Divine Deablo is an exciting player to watch this season for the Raiders. The 24-year-old has a chance to be the next great young linebacker in the NFL.