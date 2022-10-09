Maxx Crosby’s expected status vs. Chiefs with newborn baby on the way

The Las Vegas Raiders will need all hands on deck to keep Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs offense in check on Monday night at Arrowhead Stadium. Good thing star defensive end Maxx Crosby is traveling to Kansas City as he awaits the delivery of his daughter.

As of right now, Maxx Crosby is expected to travel today to Kansas City with @Raiders. — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) October 9, 2022

Crosby and his fiancée are expecting a baby girl any moment. The 25-year-old said earlier this week that he’s been able to focus on preparations to face Kansas City while playing the newborn waiting game, with a plan in place for when his his daughter finally arrives.

“Whenever I step in the building, I’m focused on the job 100 percent,” he said on Thursday, per Kevin Bolinger of FOX5 Las Vegas. “We’re already staying ahead of it, and I have people ready to call me whenever that is so I’m not stressing about things I can’t control. She’s going to be here whenever she’s ready so I’m just waiting.”

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels joked that he’s given Crosby advance on how to speed up the childbirth process, crossing his fingers the Pro Bowl pass-rusher will be on the field Monday night.

“Yeah, I’m on watch too,” McDaniels told FOX5. “I would like them to have this celebration here before we travel but we’ll have plans in place obviously if we need to do that. I was trying to tell him the other day a few tricks. I haven’t used them, but my wife has when it’s time. Come on, let’s get going. Sit on the ball and bounce and all of that stuff. You’re trying to give him help and advice in any way you can, not just football.”

Crosby, named Second Team All-Pro last season, is off to a stellar start in 2022. He leads Las Vegas with four sacks and eight tackles for loss, continuing to establish himself as a premier edge defender in his fourth NFL season. Expect Clelin Farrell and Tashawn Bower to pick up Crosby’s slack if the birth of his daughter prevents him from playing against Kansas City.

The Raiders enter Week 5 at 1-3, last in the AFC West behind the division-leading Chiefs.

[FOX5 Las Vegas]