The Las Vegas Raiders are itching to get back into the NFL playoffs, especially star defensive end Maxx Crosby. Crosby was asked about his desire to return to the postseason, and he basically stressed that it is all he cares about, via the Raiders YouTube channel.

“I want to get back in the playoffs. I want to be in Cincinnati on the road in a hostile environment — that's why I play the game. That's why I work the way I work. I come here and I do this all year. And, like I said, I want to win championships. I want to be at the top of the game. I want to be the No. 1 guy, regardless of position. But I work for that every single day.”

Maxx Crosby talks about how much he works to bring winning football to the Raiders, and how much he works to be the best possible player he can be. He goes on to highlight that he does all of this because of how much he loves Las Vegas in general.

“So, yeah, I'm fired up for this organization. I love all the people in here. And I'm really just trying to be my best version of myself and lead by example.”

Raiders fans will love the energy from Maxx Crosby, although they will have to wait and see the results on the field this season. If Crosby can help lead Las Vegas back into the playoffs, then he will definitely go down in Raiders lore.