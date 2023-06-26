Derek Carr left the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason in a somewhat messy breakup, as they benched him after nine years with the team.

Carr admitted last week that it wasn't his best performance at the end of his time there, and was upset to have let the fans down. He still left the Raiders as the franchise leader in passing yards and touchdowns despite the poor ending.

He landed on his feet as the starting QB for the New Orleans Saints, but still had great things to say about his Raiders teammates when asked at a charity event.

“I have so many friends over there,” Carr said at an event for his foundation over the weekend, via Anthony Galaviz of The Fresno Bee.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I want them to succeed. I want Jimmy [Garoppolo] to be healthy. I want him to play great, because that helps Davante [Adams]. It helps Maxx [Crosby], Josh Jacobs… that’s all I was ever trying to do is give my best so they could win.

Carr had two playoff appearances in his Raiders tenure, but failed to ever convert with a win. He is hoping for success for the guys still in Las Vegas with new QB Jimmy Garoppolo.

He made sure to keep his New Orleans allegiance in the mix, and showing his new fans about the importance of his Saints mission this year.

“And I wish that for them and I hope the best for them, but I’m focused on our team. I want my friends to have success and I don’t want them to have hard times, but I still want the Saints to win a little more.”