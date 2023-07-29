Aside from Josh Jacobs' contract situation, the biggest concern the Las Vegas Raiders had going into training camp probably revolvde around their secondary.

They signed former All-Pro cornerback Marcus Peters last week after keeping an eye on him throughout the offseason, but the team can use all the bodies it can manage.

Hence why Nate Hobbs' absence from camp might have been a tad worrisome for fans, who want the unit to continue to develop. He suffered an unforeseen injury at a charity softball game, when a ball hit him in the face and left him with a cut above the eye. Las Vegas' head coach provided an update of the 24-year-old's status, while also taking time to crack some jokes.

“Josh McDaniels said that Nate Hobbs is ‘doing fine' after taking that softball to face in charity game,” The Athletic's Vic Tafur reported Saturday. “Should be out practicing soon. Hobbs has received many pointers from coaches and teammates on how to catch a fly ball.”

It has not even been a week since Hobbs got injured, so he might not be ready for quips about his hand-eye coordination. There seems to be no way around it, though. The third-year corner should expect a baseball glove in his locker or to be showered with juvenile nicknames upon arriving at training camp.

Regardless of any good-natured ribbing that is going to come Nate Hobbs' way, he has to be locked in when he does officially take the practice field. He started 11 games last season, recording three passes defensed, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one sack. His coverage skills need some polishing, as he allowed a passer rating of 108.1. He often mitigated his mistakes, though, with solid tackling (72 combined).

The pressure will be off Hobbs some with the additions of Peters and Duke Shelley, but the fifth-round pick out of Illinois will still be an important component of the Raiders secondary this year. Expect him back soon and to be rejoining the team with a vengeance.