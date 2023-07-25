The Las Vegas Raiders inked cornerback Marcus Peters to a free agent contract right before training camp and no one was more excited about it than star pass rusher Maxx Crosby. Shortly after news of the Peters signing broke, Crosby posted a one-word tweet that showed exactly how he feels about having Peters as his teammate.

“Dog.” Crosby knows the kind of player and personality the Raiders just added to their defense. Peters, 30, has made the Pro Bowl three times and has earned All-Pro honors twice.

Formerly of the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams and the Baltimore Ravens, Peters has 32 career interceptions to his name, which is tied for third among all active NFL players.

But Peters' impact goes beyond numbers. A hard-nosed Oakland native, Peters is known as one of the league's better trash talkers and one of its toughest players. Or, in short, a dog, just like Crosby said.

That's an attitude that is much needed for a Raiders defense that has ranked among the league's worst over the last couple of years.

Peters just so happens to excel in one of the areas the Raiders struggle in the most: generating turnovers. Las Vegas tallied an NFL-worst six interceptions as a team in 2022.

Peters' playmaking will be a welcome addition to the Las Vegas secondary- and his coverage abilities could even help Crosby get to the quarterback that much quicker.

For Crosby, who is looking build off of a strong year that saw him rack up a career-best 12.5 sacks, that could make all the difference.

It could make all the difference for the Raiders unit as a whole as well.