With Los Angeles Rams star Jalen Ramsey the subject of plenty of trade rumors as the team prepares to deal him, Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby appeared to make his own preference of Ramsey’s next team known. Crosby shared a video of Ramsey onto his Instagram story recently, as pointed out by Raiders Report Mitchell Renz on Twitter.

Ramsey had channeled his inner Allen Iverson, posting a clip of the former NBA star ranting amid trade rumors of his own and saying “he’ll win wherever he is.”

Could Crosby just be showing appreciation for the way Ramsey is handling these trade rumors?

Or could the Raiders star be hoping that the All-Pro corner ends up in Las Vegas?

After all, Crosby recently told former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Ryan Clark that the Raiders defense “needs a bunch of dogs” during an appearance on the Pivot podcast.

Ramsey, a three-time All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowler, definitely fits the bill as a “dog.”

One of the league’s most willing trash talkers, Ramsey hasn’t been afraid to go toe-to-toe with the opposing team’s best wide receiver since he entered the NFL in 2016.

The Raiders defense, which ranked 29th against the pass in 2022, sure could use a defensive back like Ramsey.

The Rams have engaged in trade talks with other teams on Jalen Ramsey.

The likes of the Raiders and the Detroit Lions have been named as destinations by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, while NBC Sports’ Peter King mentioned the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys as landing spots for Ramsey.

Maxx Crosby’s Instagram activity could be something or it could be nothing.

The timing is hard to ignore, though.