The 2023 NFL Combine is officially underway, with some of the top prospects in football looking to make a positive mark with the 2023 NFL Draft approaching. The Combine is always an interesting event to pay attention to, but it’s not something that everyone considers to be wildly important. Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell can certainly tell you that.

Campbell turned the Lions into a pretty strong team in the second half of the 2022 season, and they will be looking to add a talented new crop of players to their roster through the draft. And while everyone likes to make a big deal over the results of the combine, it’s clear that Campbell isn’t worried about it too much, and offered a hilarious take on the combine that many folks can probably relate to.

"You grade them off the tape, you don’t grade off somebody out here in pajamas." Lions coach Dan Campbell isn't too worried about a player's 40 time at the NFL Combine. pic.twitter.com/4C7xf67Ty9 — 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 (@sportingnews) March 2, 2023

While there obviously isn’t anyone that’s wearing pajamas running the 40-yard dash at the combine, Campbell gets his point across here. The results of the combine aren’t nearly as important as people want to make them out to be. Getting a better sense of a player’s physical profile is nice, but at the end of the day, the results on the field are what matters the most.

Dan Campbell’s take here is certainly refreshing, although it is interesting to see him openly come out and offer a negative take on the combine. Regardless, it doesn’t seem like the Lions will be overanalyzing the results of the combine, which Campbell managed to get across in his typically colorful way, and it will be interesting to see whether any combine stars end up getting drafted by the Lions.