Legendary NFL running back Bo Jackson had quite the career as a member of the Las Vegas Raiders. He also was an MLB star with the Kansas City Royals in a feat we might never see again. Jackson hopped on an episode of McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning to discuss Auburn football, and he revealed a shocking health issue.

Jackson mentioned he has been suffering from hiccups for a year, and doctors don’t know why:

“I wasn’t there (at the Thomas ceremony) because of dealing with hiccups. I’ve had the hiccups since last July. I’m getting a medical procedure done the end of this week, I think, to try to remedy it. I’ve been busy sitting at the doctor’s poking me, shining lights down my throat, probing me every way they can to find out why I’ve got these hiccups. That’s the only reason I wasn’t there.”

Bo Jackson was notably absent from the Frank Thomas statue unveil, and hiccups are the reason why. Jackson admits that doctors have no idea why, and he even mentioned the other strategies they tested — all of which haven’t worked:

“I have done everything — scare me, hang upside down, drink water, smell the a** of a porcupine, it doesn’t work.”

Can you imagine having hiccups for an entire year straight? Unfortunately, that is the harsh reality for Bo Jackson. He is set to undergo a medical procedure soon that should help. That sounds like one of the most uncomfortable things to deal with.