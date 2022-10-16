NFL’s outlook on Davante Adams punishment after cameraman shove

The NFL world was shocked to see Davante Adams shove over a cameraman after the Las Vegas Raiders hard fought loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5. Adams was fed up that the Raiders weren’t able to pull out a win over their divisional rival, or more specifically that he wasn unable to haul in a pair of passes that could have potentially extended the game, and he took his frustrations out on a helpless cameraman.

Now Adams is facing potential discipline from the NFL for his actions, as well as potential legal consequences from the city of Kansas City after Adams was charged with a city ordinance violation of assault.

The NFL usually moves quickly to resolve these types of situations, although Adams’ situation here is something that the league has never really had to deal with before, making it a bit unprecedented. However, the league won’t hand out any discipline, which could be a fine, a suspension, or both, until Adams’ legal issues are resolved. Once that gets sorted out, Adams will face some sort of discipline from the league.

“Adams’ situation, however, won’t play out immediately, in part to a legal development that came on Wednesday when he was charged with a city ordinance violation of assault, according to a Kansas City (Missouri) Municipal Court public information officer.” – Ian Rapoport, NFL.com

Whether or not Adams’ legal situation gets resolved soon, as the charges could get dropped, or Adams could plead guilty, will determine how quickly the NFL levies their punishment against the Raiders star wide receiver. But for now, the Raiders will continue to have Adams suit up while he resolves these issues off the field. Punishment will be coming down eventually, so Las Vegas better hope that Davante Adams can continue to produce before he faces a potential suspension for his actions.