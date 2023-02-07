Derek Carr is reportedly going to visit the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, per Ian Rapoport. The Las Vegas Raiders granted the QB permission to meet with the Saints after New Orleans invited him for a visit. However, no trade is imminent at this juncture.

Derek Carr has been linked to a number of various teams. The odds of Carr and the Raiders reuniting seem to be slim. Carr may not necessarily be traded, as teams could be willing to wait until he’s potentially released amid his fallout with Las Vegas.

Rumors have recently swirled in reference to the Saints being a landing destination for Derek Carr, whether it be through trade or following a Raiders’ release. New Orleans has been rebuilding their roster over the past couple of years and would benefit from a stable quarterback like Carr.

He went through his share of ups and downs during the 2022 campaign. And his season ended on a sour note. With that being said, there are people around the NFL world who believe Carr can still play at a star-like level in the right situation.

Other teams such as the New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers are viable options for his services as well. Carr will be one of the best available quarterback options this offseason. Las Vegas would likely prefer to trade hm rather than watch him leave after releasing him.

It will be interesting to see if anything comes from Derek Carr’s meeting with the Saints on Wednesday. We will provide updates as they are made available.