The Las Vegas Raiders are trying to sort out their quarterback situation, which has impacted top receiver Davante Adams. But Adams’ brutally honest stance shows his lack of desire for preseason game reps with the starter.

It has been a long time since Adams graced the preseason field, according to a post from ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez.

“I don't think I've played in a preseason game since '16…if I'm choosing, I'm not playing.” – #Raiders WR Davante Adams”

Raiders WR Davante Adams still a major threat?

Adams saw a string of six straight Pro Bowl appearances, and three consecutive first-team All-Pro selections, come to an end last year. Still, his numbers looked solid with 1,144 yards and eight touchdowns. They just didn’t match his incredible standards.

It seems to make sense for Adams to get on the field this year as the Raiders try to decide between Gardner Minshew and Aidan O’Connell behind center.

Certainly, Adams can be excused for his camp absences thus far. He recently returned to the team after missing two weeks — including the first preseason game against the Vikings — for the birth of his son. Pierce said Adams is glad to be back, according to sports.yahoo.com.

“He's excited, he watched (the game) and misses his teammates,” Pierce said. “Glad his baby boy's here healthy.”

Pierce said the Raiders will likely make a choice on the starting quarterback after Saturday’s game against the Cowboys. So it makes even more sense Adams will be on the field for that game. Pierce said the picture is getting clearer, according to espn.com.

“We've got to get ready to play football, and I think we've got enough film,” Pierce said recently. “We'll have two games here (by then) to evaluate both quarterbacks to see how they'll play.”

Adams is the type of player who can make a quarterback. If he develops a better rapport with one guy over the other, there’s a strong chance that will be the guy starting in Week 1. Pierce said both quarterbacks have been efficient.

“There (were) some opportunities that Minshew made down the field that (were) really good,” Pierce said. “When it's a clean pocket, man, you can see what this offense could be with both guys.

“But I thought they really did a good job of the operations. We did have one delay of game with Gardner that we need to clean up. But I thought Aidan did a really good job from being backed up down in the red zone. And Gardner, two-minute drill. Everything we wanted to get out of preseason (Game 1), we got.”