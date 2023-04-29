As the NFL Draft moves toward its conclusion, the Las Vegas Raiders are in a mode to consolidate salary and gain more of an opportunity to make changes and additions to its roster. The latest move involves defensive end Chandler Jones, and the team has successfully restructured his contract.

Prior to the start of Day 2 of the draft, per source: The 49ers restructured the contract of RB Christian McCaffrey to create $8.576M in salary cap space. The Raiders restructured the contract of OLB Chandler Jones, creating $5.068M in cap space. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 28, 2023

The two sides have agreed to a salary cap maneuver that will give the team an addition $5.068 million in salary to spend. The move comes shortly after the San Francisco 49ers did the same thing with running back Christian McCaffrey. The Niners were able to recapture more than $8.5 million as a result of that move.

Chandler Jones is preparing to play his 12th season in the NFL, and he has been an impact player and one of the league’s better pass rushers throughout his career. Jones had 38 tackles and 15 quarterback hits last year along with 4.5 sacks and 3 passes defensed.

Jones had one of the most remarkable plays of the year when he caught a New England Patriots lateral on the final play of a tied game and then ran all the way into the end zone for a game-winning touchdown.

Jones played the first 4 years of his career with the Patriots before moving on to the Arizona Cardinals. He played 6 years in the desert before joining the Raiders in 2022. He helped the Raiders earn a spot as a Wild Card team.

Jones has earned Pro Bowl honors 3 times in his career, and his best season came in 2019 when he registered 19.0 sacks and forced 8 fumbles. He has had double-digit sacks 7 times in his career.