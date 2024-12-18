The Las Vegas Raiders’ tumultuous 2024 season took another hit as star defensive end Maxx Crosby and running back Sincere McCormick were officially placed on injured reserve, effectively ending their seasons. The announcement comes as no surprise given the team's struggles and the injuries sustained by both players.

Maxx Crosby, the heart of the Raiders’ defense, suffered an ankle injury in Week 2 that he managed to play through for much of the season. However, an aggravation of the injury in Week 14 forced the team to shut him down. Crosby shared his disappointment on Instagram, writing, “As much as it pains me to not go to war with my brothers and for the fans, I truly believe everything happens for a reason. This bounce back will be iconic.”

Crosby’s production, while still impactful, reflected the challenges he faced playing through the injury. He tallied 7.5 sacks, 45 tackles, and 17 tackles for loss in 12 games, a notable drop from his stellar 2023 campaign, where he posted 14.5 sacks. His absence leaves a significant void in the Raiders’ defense, which has struggled throughout the year.

The Raiders looking for depth as their star DE will be out the rest of the season

Sincere McCormick, the team’s promising running back, also landed on injured reserve with an ankle injury. Despite limited opportunities, McCormick showed flashes of potential, averaging 4.7 yards per carry over five games and recording a season-high 78 rushing yards in Week 14. With his season now over, McCormick will focus on recovery and preparing for 2025.

The Raiders’ roster has been plagued by setbacks all season, with injuries and coaching changes contributing to their dismal 2-12 record. Head coach Antonio Pierce, who was retained despite early-season turmoil, is likely on the hot seat as the team considers securing the top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

To address the vacancies left by Crosby and McCormick, the Raiders made several roster moves. Defensive end Andre Carter was signed from the Vikings’ practice squad, and running back Chris Collier was promoted to the active roster. Additionally, Ovie Oghoufo and Isaiah Spiller were added to the practice squad to bolster depth.

While the Raiders' hopes for this season are all but extinguished, the organization is looking ahead. With Crosby vowing to return stronger and McCormick showing potential for growth, the focus now shifts to rebuilding for the future.