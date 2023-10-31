Davante Adams' tenure with the Las Vegas Raiders has been nothing short of disappointing. After a solid first campaign that didn'r result in a playoff win, Adams' production regressed in Year 2. While the stats might show a drop-off, though, the eye test will show that Adams-Jimmy Garoppolo partnership just isn't working out. That, and the Raiders' offensive scheme isn't doing Adams any favors.

Ahead of the October 31 NFL trade deadline, calls to “free” Davante Adams have intensified. One of the biggest names to advocate for this trade is Robert Griffin III. After the Raiders' awful loss to the Detroit Lions, Griffin posted on X (formerly Twitter) about why the team should trade the star wide receiver.

“Raiders should do Davante Adams a solid and trade him. He deserves it. He came there to play for his favorite team, they got rid of the QB he came there to play with and he has 1 catch tonight. Don’t subject him to anymore of this dysfunction.”

If you recall, Adams requested to be a Raider specifically to play with former college QB Derek Carr. It wasn't always pretty, but Adams at least got the same production with Carr under center. He tallied over 1,500 yards with 14 TDs, numbers similar to his last three seasons in Green Bay.

However, new head coach Josh McDaniels was seemingly dissatisfied with Carr. He elected to trade the QB in favor of his former player in New England Jimmy Garoppolo. The effect on Adams is profound: at the halfway point of the season, the Raiders star is only at 539 yards for the year. Garoppolo and Adams just have not connected, and it was apparent against the Lions. Adams (along with the rest of the WR group) did not have a single first half catch, and he ended the game with just one reception.

The Raiders have been adamant about not trading Davante Adams at the trade deadline, much to the disappointment of the NFL fanbase. Many feel that the star WR is better off playing for a team with championship aspirations. Las Vegas, though, is not quite willing to admit that the Adams-Garoppolo duo with McDaniels is a failure. We'll see if this brutal loss to the Lions changes things.