Josh McDaniels is now sitting on the hottest seat in all of professional football. The Las Vegas Raiders are slowly slipping down the standings as they lost to the Detroit Lions. Things looked bleak in the double-digit loss. Most teams would look for optimism along with their star players but that just was not the case for Davante Adams. Jimmy Garoppolo's elite wide receiver outlined his true feelings on the loss before they face the New York Giants, via Tashan Reed of The Athletic.

“I don't know what to say at this moment. I truly don't,” was the only thing Davante Adams said after they got stunned in their Week 8 matchup against the Lions.

An interesting statistic that may grind his gears was a byproduct of the choices made by the Raiders. Adams only had a single reception throughout the whole four quarters of the game. Also, his receiving yards had only been 11 which might not have pleased him at all. All of this was unfortunate. This is considering that Josh McDaniels' schematics had only brought them to a disappointing total of 157 yards.

Furthermore, it also did not help that their supposed star quarterback only had 10 completions out of 21 passing attempts. Moreover, Raiders fans can also not just blame him for the loss given that he got the wind knocked out of him in the span of the game. Jimmy Garoppolo was taken down six times and gave up an interception. Their offense just could not come alive when they needed it most. Will they bounce back against the Giants?