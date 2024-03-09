The Las Vegas Raiders are moving on from a former first-round draft pick. The Raiders plan to release Jerry Tillery, per ESPN. The team is expected to part ways with Tillery when the new league year begins on Wednesday.
Tillery was taken in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Chargers. The team parted ways with the defensive lineman during the 2022 season, and he was picked up by the Raiders. During the 2023 season, the defensive tackle finished the year with 29 total tackles, including nine solo stops. The Raiders finished a disappointing 8-9 on the campaign.
Tillery played in a total of 25 games for the Raiders over the last two seasons. He recorded two sacks in that time, but wasn't able to put up eye-popping numbers in Las Vegas. He recorded only one solo tackle in his last three games for Las Vegas, and was ejected from a game for a nasty hit. His numbers were down from where he left off in Los Angeles. The defensive tackle had 98 total tackles with the Chargers, from 2019-2022.
The defensive lineman's best season in the league was in 2021 with the Chargers. In that season he recorded 4.5 sacks, to go with 46 total tackles. He picked up 19 solo stops that year for Los Angeles. Tillery still has a lot of football left in him, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up next.
The lineman played his college football at Notre Dame. He was taken as the 28th overall pick in the 2019 draft.