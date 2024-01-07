The Las Vegas Raiders pay tribute after the death of former linebacker and Super Bowl champion Jack Squirek

The Las Vegas Raiders are mourning after announcing the death of former linebacker Jack Squirek, who passed away Friday. Squirek played for the team during their Los Angeles days from 1982-1985, and spent the 1986 season with the Miami Dolphins.

Squirek will forever be a franchise legend for making one of the all-time great plays in Super Bowl history, when he snatched Joe Theismann's attempted screen pass and returned it 12 yards for the pick-six before the half. The former second-round pick's play helped the Raiders take down Washington 38-9 for the team's third and most recent Super Bowl trophy.

In total, Squirek put up three sacks and one interception during his five-year career. The Raiders released the following statement after the news of Squirek's passing.

“The Raiders family is mourning the loss of Jack Squirek, who passed away on Friday. Squirek played four years for the Raiders and was a central figure in one of pro football’s all-time great plays. With the Raiders leading Washington near halftime of Super Bowl XVIII, Squirek intercepted a screen pass and returned it 12 yards for a touchdown to give the Silver and Black an insurmountable 21-3 lead in the eventual victory. He originally joined the Raiders as a second-round draft pick out of Illinois in 1982 and played in 53 career games with the Raiders before finishing his pro career with Miami. The thoughts and deepest condolences of the Raider Nation are with the Squirek family at this time.”

Squirek is survived by his wife, Penny, along with his children and grandchildren.