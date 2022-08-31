Alex Leatherwood will now have to look somewhere else to play after the Las Vegas Raiders made him among their final roster cut casualties. The Raiders did not really want to lose the former first-rounder for nothing, as they tried to shop him around with the hopes of getting any asset in return. Unfortunately for them, all they got was the feeling of getting rejected 32 times, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

They tried to trade him to eveyone. Got 32 nos. https://t.co/2BwfIyZs4H — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 30, 2022

It’s a sad way for Alex Leatherwood’s career to unfold in only the second year since he turned pro. The Raiders had high hopes for him when they used their 17th pick overall to take him in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, but they seemingly had lost patience in waiting for him to fulfill the lofty promise he carried over from his days in college with the Alabama Crimson Tide. The 6-5 Alex Leatherwood played in 96.93 percent of total defensive Raiders snaps in his rookie year but struggled mightily on the field. Pro Football Focus gave him a poor grade of 45.0. He was a disaster in pass-blocking where he got an even more horrid grade of 29.0 from PFF.

Apart from his slow development, what likely held back teams from having significant interest in trading for Alex Leatherwood is his contract which has a $6 million guarantee over the next three years.

Alex Leatherwood is still just 23 years old, so there will always be the possibility that a team will try to take a gamble on him as a reclamation project.