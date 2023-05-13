Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

UFC president Dana While couldn’t hide his excitement over the possibility of NFL legend Tom Brady joining the Las Vegas Raiders’ ownership group.

Brady has been rumored to be in “deep talks” with the Raiders over the possibility of becoming a “limited partner” for the team. While Brady’s role with the Las Vegas franchise after his potential investment would only be “passive” and wouldn’t affect his broadcasting deal with Fox News, White shared that Brady’s move would be a huge boost to the Vegas sporting scene.

“It’s an incredible thing,” White told Willie Ramirez of The Sporting Tribune when asked about Brady’s conversations with the Raiders to become a part-owner.

Nothing is set in stone yet and Tom Brady could very well end up not becoming a Raiders partner at all, per Adam Schefter and Seth Wickersham of ESPN. Nonetheless, the wait for the final decision on Brady’s investment shouldn’t be too long as a resolution is expected to be made soon.

“Discussions between the two sides have been going on for weeks and could soon be reaching a resolution, yet sources say it’s still an extremely sensitive and fluid negotiation. Brady’s investment is expected to be ‘passive,’ a source with direct knowledge of the situation says, and he would not have any operational control or authority over the club, both in business and football matters,” Schefter and Wickersham reported.

As Dana White said, it would definitely be awesome to see Tom Brady become a part-owner of an NFL franchise, even in a limited capacity. After all, it is a huge step in what could very well be his foray into becoming a full-time franchise owner.