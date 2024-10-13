Tom Brady taking big step to Raiders ownership goal

Tom Brady has been in the process of owning part of the Las Vegas Raiders since he retired. After Brady's ownership move got a major update, another happened on Saturday. It was reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter that the seven-time Super Bowl champion will likely be approved for partial ownership of the Raiders.

Brady becomes the third player in NFL history to have ownership of a team, with the other two being George Halas and Jerry Richardson. Schefter said that the NFL's finance committee reviewed his bid and will bring it to the other owners. The minimum requirement is 24 of the 32 owners approving Brady's ownership.

Although he's been adamant about owning a team since he retired, Brady shocked everyone with a 10-year, $375 million contract from Fox Sports he signed in the 2024 offseason. While he's been in the booth, he's also dealt with backlash from the NFL about his potential ownership of the Raiders.

Could Tom Brady's potential Raiders ownership role cost him?

The league aims to put restrictions on Brady if the Raiders ownership sale goes through. Some of the restrictions include data-driven television production meetings that could discuss the stats and analytics of the teams playing or inside information from team, coach, and player meetings.

Brady could be one of the most prolific former athletes to own a team. Players like Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, and Dwyane Wade have had, or have ownership stakes within a team. Although there's skepticism about a star player owning a team, Brady has a team-first mentality. He sacrificed millions to win, and it paid off.

However, if Brady wants to keep his role with Fox, it'll likely come at a price. All football fans embrace Brady's intelligence about the game. He's regarded as the best player in the history of the sport. Still, sports broadcasters get special access that allows them to share vital information the audience might not know about. Although Brady can pick apart a team or a player easily, some of the data is essential to have for a broadcast.

At the same time, he could continually leave his mark on the sport and the Raiders if it moves forward. Regardless, Brady could instill a winning culture within the Raiders ownership group and the organization as a whole. Schefter also said that the committee wouldn't bring Brady's bid to the owners to vote if it wouldn't be approved. Brady's potential ownership could happen sooner than expected.