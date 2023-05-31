NFL legend Troy Aikman doesn’t want to meddle on Tom Brady and the Las Vegas Raiders amid rumors that TB12 could unretire and suit up for the Vegas franchise. However, in his opinion, anything is possible when it comes to Brady.
With that said, Aikman is not really ruling out the possibility that Brady comes out of retirement for the second time to play for the Raiders. For those not in the know, with Jimmy Garoppolo still uncertain if he can play under center for Las Vegas, Brady has been mentioned as the favorite to replace him as QB1. This is also amid his purchase of a minority stake in the team, which remains subject for approval from the NFL.
As the Dallas Cowboys icon mentioned, the fact that Brady has kept himself in shape keeps the door open for his return. Not to mention that he has a good relationship with Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels.
It remains to be seen what Brady will actually do, though it will certainly be controversial if he does end up playing for the Raiders considering his ownership move.