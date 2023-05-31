Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

NFL legend Troy Aikman doesn’t want to meddle on Tom Brady and the Las Vegas Raiders amid rumors that TB12 could unretire and suit up for the Vegas franchise. However, in his opinion, anything is possible when it comes to Brady.

With that said, Aikman is not really ruling out the possibility that Brady comes out of retirement for the second time to play for the Raiders. For those not in the know, with Jimmy Garoppolo still uncertain if he can play under center for Las Vegas, Brady has been mentioned as the favorite to replace him as QB1. This is also amid his purchase of a minority stake in the team, which remains subject for approval from the NFL.

