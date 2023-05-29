Apparently, Tom Brady’s status as a retired NFL player is not believed by everyone. This is especially true of a gambling site that offers odds on which player will be the Raiders next quarterback.

BetOnline has the following odds for Week 1 Raiders QB IF Not Jimmy Garoppolo

Tom Brady 2/1

Brian Hoyer 5/2

Matt Ryan 3/1

Nick Foles 6/1

Aidan O'Connell 7/1

Carson Wentz 7/1

Andy Dalton 10/1 — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) May 28, 2023

BetOnline has listed Brady as the favorite to be the Raiders starting quarterback if Jimmy Garoppolo is unable to line up under center. Garoppolo did not pass his physical with the Raiders and had surgery on his left foot. There are no guarantees that he will be ready to participate at full strength in training camp.

Since the NFL waits for no one, the Raiders have to be at least thinking about who will line up at quarterback for the 2023 season. BetOnline has its opinion, and that gambling site seems to believe that the retired Brady has the best chance of playing QB for the Silver and Black.

Brady has retired each of the past 2 years. He quickly rescinded his retirement decision after the 2021 season and returned to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, when the 2022 season concluded, he made a similar retirement announcement. Brady has not said anything publicly to indicate he will play in 2023.

BetOnline lists Tom Brady as the favorite to start at quarterback if Garoppolo is out of the picture at odds of 2-1. Others whom the site lists include Brian Hoyer at 5-2, Matt Ryan at 3-1 and Nick Foles at 6-1. The site also lists Aidan O’Connell, Carson Wentz and Andy Dalton as potential Las Vegas quarterbacks.

However, the plan is complicated by Brady’s plan to become a partial owner of the Raiders. There are questions if other owners would allow Brady to resume playing if he became an owner.

Garoppolo agreed to a 3-year, $67 million contract with the Raiders, and $34 million is guaranteed.