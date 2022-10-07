Two key Raiders get encouraging injury update ahead of Chiefs game

The Las Vegas Raiders have been dealing with injuries on both sides of the ball. But they may be at full force on offense in Week 5 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The duo of wide receiver Hunter Renfrow and tight end Darren Waller have dealt with injuries this season. Renfrow suffered a concussion in Week 2 that kept him out of the Raiders last two games. Waller, while he hasn’t missed a game this season, has been dealing with a shoulder injury.

Prior to the Raiders practice today, both players had been wearing red non-contact jerseys. But that has now changed.

Darren Waller is also free of the red non-contact jersey today. https://t.co/RjK6OptZ0m — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) October 6, 2022

Both receivers were able to lose the non-contact jerseys. This could be a big indication of their availability for Monday night’s matchup against the Chiefs. And if they can both suit up, this offense will be in a much better situation.

In the two games that he appeared in, Renfrow looked to be a go-to target for quarterback Derek Carr once again. The Raiders offense utilized Renfrow heavily, as he recorded 10 receptions for 80 receiving yards on 16 total targets.

On the other side, Waller has played in every Raiders game this season. But he has struggled to be as effective as he has in the past, even with the arrival of wide receiver Davante Adams.

So far, Waller has just 16 receptions for 175 receiving yards and one touchdown for this Raiders offense. This is a drastic fall-off compared to what he was able to do last season.

The Raiders currently sit at 1-3 and in last place in the AFC West. A loss to the Chiefs, while drastic, would potentially already end their postseason chances in an AFC that looks elite. While it is just Week 5, this is a must-win for Carr and the Raiders. And having Waller and Renfrow on the field gives them the best chance to do that.