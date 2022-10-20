Two of Derek Carr’s top weapons miss practice Thursday

Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders offense may be without two key pieces on Sunday against the Houston Texans in Week 7.

Tight end Darren Waller was a non-participant in Thursday’s practice due to a hamstring injury. Wide receiver Hunter Renfrow was reportedly not seen at practice but was also not on the injury report.

Via NFL Insider Vincent Bonsignore:

“Darren Waller was not at Raiders practice today. Did not see Hunter Renfrow, either.”

Heading into the 2022 season, expectations were high for Derek Carr and this Raiders team. Following the trade that landed them star wide receiver, Davante Adams, many believed that this team could have Super Bowl aspirations. But unfortunately, that has not been the case.

Carr and Adams have a relationship on the field that goes all the way back to their days at Fresno State. This has been apparent on the field as Carr has targeted Adams 54 times. This has resulted in 29 receptions for 414 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

The rest of the Raiders offense has failed to live up to expectations. In doing so, Carr has struggled to truly utilize the other weapons on this team.

While appearing in all five games, Waller has been limited. This has led to him not being the security blanket that he was for Carr throughout last season. In his appearances, he has recorded just 16 receptions for 175 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Between the arrival of Adams and the inability to stay healthy, Renfrow’s production has decreased significantly. After recording 128 targets last season, he has just 20 total over three games. Along with this, he has just 105 receiving yards and 14 receptions.

Through five games, Carr and the Raiders sit at 1-4. They are in last place in the AFC West. With how difficult the AFC has been in recent years, their season could already be over, before it really even began.