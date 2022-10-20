Las Vegas Raiders: 4 bold predictions for Week 7 vs. Texans

The Las Vegas Raiders Week 7 matchup vs. the Houston Texans is a crucial game for the Silver and Black. At 1-4, this tilt against the 1-3-1 Texans could be the Raiders’ last chance to salvage their season. Ahead of this Raiders-Texans contest, we’ll some bold Raiders Week 7 predictions

Despite sky-high expectations heading into 2022, the Raiders have struggled to find wins this season. Poor record aside, though, the team is right on the cusp in every game. The team’s four losses have all been one-possession games and decided by a total of 14 points. The playoffs might already be out of reach, but a loss to the Texans would be catastrophic.

The Texans have faced one of the easiest schedules in the NFL this season but have still only managed one win. Losses to the Denver Broncos, Chicago Bears, and Los Angeles Chargers show just how bad the team can be. However, they have tied the Indianapolis Colts and beat the Jacksonville Jaguars, so the Raiders better come to play on Sunday.

In a year where only a few teams are running away with playoff spots, Las Vegas may be able to get back in the mix with a Raiders Week 7 victory. What’s for sure, though, is that if they drop to 1-5, things will get ugly in Sin City. With that in mind, here are four bold Raiders Week 7 predictions.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial)*

4. The Raiders struggle in the red zone

One of the biggest problems for Derek Carr and the Raiders is their struggles in the red zone. This isn’t a new problem either. In 2021, the team scored touchdowns on just 49.23% of their trips inside the 20, per TeamRankings.com. This season, it’s gotten even worse, dropping to 47.37%, the eighth-worst in the NFL.

In the Raiders Week 7 matchup with the Texans, things won’t get any easier. Tight end Darren Waller didn’t practice Wednesday with a hamstring injury and may not play on Sunday. He is a top red zone threat, and his absence will further hurt the cause.

Also, one of the Texans’ bright spots this season is their bend-but-don’t-break defense. The Houston D is 13th in the league in yards allowed with 2,071. However, the defense is tied for fourth-best in the NFL, with just 99 points allowed.

These facts combine to make the first bold Raiders Week 6 prediction that the team will struggle in the red zone again this week.

3. Davante Adams continues his hot streak

What’s the best way to counteract red zone struggles? Score from outside the 20-yard line. The Raiders can do this by feeding Davante Adams in the Raiders-Texans matchup.

Adams burst onto the scene in Vegas with 10 catches for 145 yards and a touchdown in the season-opening loss to the Chargers. He then combined for seven catches for 48 yards and two TDs in his next two games.

In the team’s Week 4 victory over the Broncos and the one-point Week 5 loss to the Chiefs, Josh McDaniels and Carr started feeding Adams again. He recorded nine catches for 101 yards and three catches for 124 yards and two TD, respectively, in these games.

The key to a Raiders Week 7 victory is letting Adams eat early and often.

2. The Raiders defense turns the Texans over

The Raiders offensive struggles are well-documented but the defense has had its issues as well. The team’s D has had the opposite season that the Texans D has. In a don’t-bend-but-break style, the Raiders defense is sixth-best in fewest yards allowed (1,796) but 19th in the league with 130 points given up.

Las Vegas boasts two of the best individual pass-rushers in the league in Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones, but the team has the second-fewest sacks in the league with eight through five games.

Because there is no pressure on the quarterback, turnovers are hard to come by as well. The Raiders are tied for dead last with the Washington Commanders with just three turnovers all season.

The Raiders are coming off a bye (as are the Texans), so hopefully, they addressed their pass-rush issues last week. There is some luck involved in turnovers, and with the Raiders not getting any and the Texans only giving up five all season, some of that luck is bound to turn in Week 7.

That’s why the bold Raiders Week 7 prediction is that the defense will take the ball from the Texans offense twice.

1. Raiders 24, Texans 13

The one Raiders game this season that wasn’t a one-possession contest was their lone win vs. the Broncos. This week, the Raiders will get another W and get it comfortably, 24-13.

The Raiders simply have way too much talent to be this bad, and on Sunday, that talent disparity will show up in the Raiders-Texans game in Las Vegas. Whether this starts a Silver and Black comeback or is just a brief ray of light in an otherwise dark season remains to be seen.

That said, book it that the Raiders-Texans Week 7 game will be a convincing win by the home side.