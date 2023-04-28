Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

The Las Vegas Raiders made a major addition to their defense with their 2023 NFL Draft selection of Tyree Wilson. While Wilson entered the NFL Draft with some injury questions, the star defensive end plans to start his Raiders tenure with a bang.

Wilson suffered a foot injury during his time at Texas Tech. The injury was a major red flag for some teams in the NFL Draft. However, the Raiders believe in Wilson’s health. In turn, Wilson is ready to prove Las Vegas right for believing in him, via Anthony Galaviz of The Fresno Bee.

“I feel great,” Wilson said.

Furthermore, Wilson said that he expects to be ready for training camp. With the Raiders using a top-1o pick on him, Wilson will look to make an impact as soon as possible.

The defensive lineman spent the first two years of his college career with Texas A&M, appearing in 12 games. Wilson then transferred to Texas Tech, playing 23 games. Over his entire college career, Wilson racked up 121 tackles, 32 for a loss and 17 sacks. In 2022, Wilson was a First-team All-American and First-team All-Big 12.

Las Vegas was in serious need of some defensive help. The Raiders finished 28th in total defense, allowing 365.6 yards per game. They made just 27 sacks, the third-lowest in the NFL.

Tyree Wilson should provide a spark to the Raiders’ defense. His health seemed like his biggest question mark heading into the NFL Draft. If Wilson is truly healthy, Las Vegas might’ve just gotten a steal with the No. 7 overall pick in the NFL Draft.