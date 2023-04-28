A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is welcoming another Texas Tech Red Raiders alum to the big league.

After the Las Vegas Raiders selected Red Raiders product and defensive end Tyree Wilson as the No. 7 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, Patrick Mahomes immediately hopped on Twitter and congratulated his fellow Teas Tech star.

“Take it easy on me big dawg!! @tyreewilson77 congrats tho!!,” Mahomes tweeted.

As for the first-round experience for the Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes and company will have to wait until the last pick to see which player they’ll get. Unless, of course, if the Chiefs managed to trade up.

For Wilson, he is someone the Raiders expect to inject more life into their defense, particularly when it comes to getting to opposing quarterbacks. The Raiders are also playing in the same division that has the likes of Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert, so having a terrific pass rush is a major component to success in the AFC West division. Back in the 2022 NFL regular season, the Raiders were among the worst in the league when it comes to defensive sacks. They finished just 30th overall with a defensive sack rate of 4.38 percent. Wilson is expected to form quite a duo with Maxx Crosby, who led the Raiders in 2022 with 12.5 sacks.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are going to see Wilson at least twice in the 2023 NFL season. As one of the most elusive quarterbacks in the league, Mahomes is going to be quite a test for Wilson.