Despite the Black Friday loss, the Las Vegas Raiders hit the Kansas City Chiefs with an unknown weapon. A stout Chiefs defense struggled containing a little-known running back who once went undrafted.

Few, including the defending champions, knew what type of impact Sincere McCormick could provide. But McCormick himself strolled into Arrowhead Stadium knowing what he's capable of. The surprise RB sounded off on his breakout evening with reporters Thursday, per the Raiders website.

“It's the saying, ‘Be ready so you don't have to get ready,'” McCormick said. “Every time I'm at practice, I'm practicing like I'm playing in the game.”

McCormick practiced as Alexander Mattison, Ameer Abdullah, and Zamir White all handled handoffs on Sundays. But McCormick got his elevation as the injuries piled in the backfield. McCormick's mentality led to a 12-carry, 64-yard night.

“That mentality that I carry through practice, it was easy to translate to the game because that's what I had already been doing,” McCormick said.

McCormick's journey includes getting waived, returning to the practice squad, even briefly going on injured reserve in 2022.

Raiders HC Antonio Pierce reveals if new weapon was beyond ready

Antonio Pierce has needed to roll with a depleted RB unit this season. Fortunately for “A.P.,” he had another weapon at his backfield disposal. Even Pierce himself saw McCormick's work ethic before every game.

“What you're seeing on gamedays, on Sundays and Friday from last week, is what we saw every day in practice,” Pierce said. “A guy that ran hard, runs tough, good vision, decisive, hits the hole.”

Pierce shares one thing in common with his new RB option. McCormick was born in Long Beach, California. Pierce coached in the city by leading Long Beach Poly High. Pierce includes that McCormick makes it difficult for the first defender in front of him.

“First guy is not tackling him right now, and that's been a big key for us in the run game, not getting tackled by that first defender,” Pierce said. “So, he's making the most of his opportunity.”

By the way, Black Friday won't be the last time opponents will see the 5-foot-9, 205-pounder.

“He'll keep getting opportunities,” Pierce boldly said.

McCormick, meanwhile, never showed a eyes wide moment at his first primetime game.

“It's not like it was like, ‘Oh, now it's my turn, I've got to get ready for it.' It was something I was all ready for and I was prepared for this moment,” he said.

McCormick has earned action in three total games for the Silver and Black. He previously took five carries and racked up 33 yards against the Denver Broncos on Nov. 24.

He's in his second NFL season out of Texas-San Antonio. He emerged as a breakout star for the Roadrunners by netting back-to-back 1,400-yard seasons in 2020 and 2021. McCormick ended his UTSA career as the two-time Conference USA Offensive Player of the Year. He ended his collegiate career tallying 3,929 rushing yards and scoring 34 rushing touchdowns.

McCormick was a three-star recruiting find for the Roadrunners. The former Judson High star in Converse, Texas reeled in scholarship offers from Colorado, Tulane, Memphis, and Syracuse before accepting UTSA's offer.