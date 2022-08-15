‘What the f–k am I doing?’: Darren Waller’s shocking admission on Raiders’ Jon Gruden era

The Las Vegas Raiders might have one of the most potent offensive attacks in the NFL this year. They added All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams to an already good offense. This is likely to open things up for Hunter Renfrow and to a greater extent, Darren Waller.

Waller is viewed as one of the best tight ends in football. Yet, his production, particularly in the red zone has been lacking. Waller recently joined the “Bussin’ with the Boys” podcast and addressed that topic.

“A lot of times in the past couple years…there wasn’t a clear defined attack in the red zone…that’s in place with Josh” @BussinWTB pic.twitter.com/VFYZzK6Kgv — Raider Nation Boston (@RaiderNationBOS) August 11, 2022

“There was a lot of times in the last couple years where I felt like there wasn’t a clear defined attack in the red zone or like a plan for me specifically,” Waller said. “I was kind of like “what the fuck am I doing?’ sometimes.”

Waller is known for his incredible athleticism and leaping ability. He is 6-foot-6 and can jump out of the gym. Yet, in two of his three seasons with the Raiders, he had five touchdowns combined. In 2020, he had nine touchdowns but a few of those came from outside the red zone.

The comment felt like a slight shot at his former head coach, Jon Gruden. Gruden, of course, was fired by the organization after homophobic and racially insensitive emails and comments were leaked to the press.

Darren Waller went on to talk about things appearing to be different with new head coach Josh McDaniels.

“Now I kind of feel like that’s something that’s in place with Josh,” Waller said. “For me there’s no reason why my big ass shouldn’t be dominating in the red zone at all times.” The Raiders tight end might get the most single coverage he has ever seen with Adams likely to draw so much attention, especially in the red zone.