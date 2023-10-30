If you are a fan of the silver and black and need a shot of optimism, let's start with this: Jimmy Garoppolo is your Las Vegas Raiders Week 8 quarterback. It's always preferable to have your starting quarterback healthy and under center, so Raiders fans should breath easy about that.

And that's not all. This is a team that's won two of their last three games, which isn't nothing. An ugly outing in Week 7 against the Chicago Bears halted some of that momentum, but Las Vegas was without Garoppolo in that one. Now that he's back, perhaps the team can quickly find itself back in the win column.

Unfortunately, Monday Night Football's matchup against the Detroit Lions is a road game. The Lions have been ferocious at home, winning six of their last eight home games dating back to last season. Coming off a blowout loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the Lions will be eager to put that game behind them with a win in primetime.

So which team will shine bright and prevail to close out this week of NFL action? Let's dive into it with some Raiders Week 8 predictions and see where we land.

Jimmy G. goes to Davante Adams early and often

WR Davante Adams has made no secret of that fact that he is frustrated with his role in Las Vegas. Great receivers want the ball always, and Adams is no different. Jimmy Garoppolo seems to have better chemistry with WR Jakobi Meyers though, leading to a season that hasn't lived up to Adams' lofty standards so far.

But there are a couple of factors that point to Adams having a big game on Monday night. One is the simple fact that coach Josh McDaniels has to be cognizant of Adams' feelings and adjust his play-calling accordingly. In short, target Adams more. It worked for years for Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay, and it should be a central tenet of the Raiders' offense.

The way the Lions' offense has been humming along this season (eighth in the NFL in points per game), this game on the fast track of Ford Field could turn into a track meet quickly. That would necessitate Garoppolo throwing more and more, which should allow Adams to rack up more targets, catches, and yardage.

The other reason the Raiders might want to lean on their passing attack?…

Josh Jacobs receiving yards > Josh Jacobs rushing yards

Josh Jacobs led the NFL in rushing in 2022, but so far he has not been able to replicate that success this season. He's averaging a miniscule 2.9 yards per carry, has found the end zone just twice, and hasn't topped even 80 yards in a game.

Jacobs has struggled to find success against worse opponents than he'll face Monday. Led by Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit features the second-stingiest run defense in the NFL. After allowing the Ravens to run all over them last week, the Lions will be determined to avoid a repeat.

And again, facing a Jared Goff-offense that can score points in bunches, the Raiders will need to keep pace. Because of the opponent and the game script, Jacobs will likely have the chance to have a bigger impact via the passing game than he will rushing the ball.

Raiders fall to Lions by two touchdowns

And there is no shame in that. But the Lions are a well-rounded team. They don't rely too heavily on anything one thing, boasting top-10 units both passing and running the ball. That effectiveness on offense, coupled with a stout run defense, can force opposing offenses into bad situations.

That's when Hutchinson is unleashed, providing a terrific pass rusher to terrorize rival QBs. If the Raiders cannot control the game with Jacobs on the ground (covered above), a lot will be placed on Garoppolo's shoulders in his first game back from injury.

The Raiders don't stand out doing anything as a football team that makes one believe they can beat a legitimate contender such as the Lions. Dan Campbell will no doubt have his team eager to avenge last week's embarrassing loss. That's bad news for Las Vegas.