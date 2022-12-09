By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

Derek Carr has been in the NFL for the past nine seasons, all with, the now, Las Vegas Raiders. As the Raiders and Los Angeles Rams faced off in Week 14’s Thursday Night Football matchup, Carr continued to move his way up the NFL record books.

As ESPN Stats & Info pointed out, in the first quarter of TNF, Carr passed current Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford for fourth most passing yards in the first nine seasons of his career. At the time, Carr’s career passing yards sat at 34,759.

Carr has just three players in front of him break the nine-year passing record, with two of them being Hall of Famers. Next in his way is Dolphins legend Dan Marino, who had 35, 386 passing yards. In second is fellow Hall of Famer Peyton Manning with 37,586 yards while current Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan holds the top spot with 37,701 yards.

It seems unlikely that Carr will be able hit Ryan or Manning’s numbers. However, passing Marino and reaching the third overall spot is something Carr might just be able to pull off.

On the season, Carr has thrown for 2,980 yards over 12 games. He is averaging 248.3 yards per game. Carr needs just 627 yards to dethrone the Dolphins legend. With five games left in the regular season, including the remainder of the TNF he broke the record in, Carr is on pace to move up the prestigious list.

It hasn’t always been great times for Derek Carr and the Raiders. Some have questioned whether he is the future in Las Vegas. But if nothing else, Carr has proven he can throw the ball, and throw the ball a lot. At 6-7 currently, Carr will look to bring the Raiders to the postseason, giving him even more time to surpass Marino.