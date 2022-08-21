Rumor: Raiders linked to Ndamukong Suh, but there’s a key holdup

The Las Vegas Raiders are considering a few late-offseason additions in order to buff up the roster ahead of the regular-season-opener. Among the moves the team is mulling is the potential signing of veteran defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh. The free-agent defensive tackle remains unsigned with just a few weeks until the 2022 campaign gets underway, and Tashan Reed of The Athletic reported that there’s mutual interest between Suh and the Raiders.

However, despite the shared interest, there’s a key holdup in getting any deal done: Suh’s salary demands. Reed indicates that the Raiders have thus far been unwilling to meet the $9 million average annual value that Suh is demanding in their negotiations.

While it’s unclear what length of contract Suh is seeking, it seems as if his salary demands are too lofty for the Raiders. Las Vegas has ample cap room to work with, boasting $23 million in available funds, per Spotrac. Despite that, giving Suh $9 million per year doesn’t seem like something the team is willing to do.

The argument can be made that Suh could be worth the contract he’s seeking, considering his unparalleled availability — Suh has missed just two regular season games since 2011. But he is also 35 years old, and it’s unclear if he can continue to produce at a high level for multiple more seasons.

Last year with the Buccaneers, Ndamukong Suh featured in all 17 games, recording 27 tackles, 6.0 sacks, 13 QB hits, and one fumble recovery. He’s spent each of the previous three seasons in Tampa Bay. Prior to that, Suh played five seasons with the Detroit Lions, three seasons with the Miami Dolphins, and one year with the Los Angeles Rams.