What a strange ride for the Las Vegas Raiders and wide receiver Davante Adams. The head coach doesn’t seem to know what went wrong. But the word is out that a deal may happen soon. Then again, the Raiders may have to come down off their high asking horse first, according to a post by NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

“Teams interested in trading for Davante Adams have told me it's unrealistic for the Raiders to expect a 2nd-rounder while also having the acquiring team take on his full 2024 salary. There doesn’t seem to be a team desperate enough to give Vegas everything they’re asking for. Would appear like Raiders have to give in on something. But Raiders could also just tells teams they’ll keep Adams and that’s it.”

Raiders WR Davante Adams wants new jersey

There’s nothing quite like a malcontent millionaire. Adams is in the third year of a five-year $140 million deal. One hundred and forty million dollars. But, nah, he doesn’t want to play in Las Vegas anymore. And the weird thing is, despite his franchise disloyalty, his teammates seem to be taking the high road, according to comments by star defensive end Maxx Crosby on an X post by Vic Tafur of The Athletic.

“It is what it is,” Crosby said. “I’ve been dealing with it my whole career. Davante is my boy. I love Davante, and he’s going to do what he’s going to do. I’m praying for him, wish him the best. But we’re focused on the Raiders. We’re focused on who is here now, and we’re focused on winning. We need to find ways to do that.”

Another teammate, linebacker Robert Spillane, perhaps took a bit of a different approach, according to his comments on Sirius XM NFL Radio via raidersbeat.com.

“We wish Davante the best, but at the end of the day, we’re focused on guys who show up every day, coming to practice willing to work, willing to do whatever it takes to somehow get a victory this weekend,” Spillane said. “We’re a next-man-up mentality. And we expect the guys that are going to replace Davante to step up and make big-time plays this weekend.”

Does Adams have enough left in the tank?

Adams totaled 209 yards and a touchdown on 18 catches over three games with the Raiders this season. Several NFL observers have speculated he has played his last snap with the team. The 31-year-old had 1,144 yards and eight touchdowns last season. It marked his fourth straight year with at least 1,000 receiving yards.

According to another post by Schultz, the Raiders apparently want the situation to go away.

“The #Raiders' preference as an organization is to get a Davante Adams trade done “sooner rather than later,” per multiple sources. But the Raiders aren’t going to do just any deal, and their preference has been not to take on any of the money remaining on Adams’ contract. Expect things to ramp up this week.”