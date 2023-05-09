The 2023 NFL Draft concluded already, but the time for acquiring undrafted rookie players has not. Let’s see how the Las Vegas Raiders want to use their undrafted free agents. Here we are going to look at the undrafted free agent whom we think will likely make the Raiders’ final roster.

As soon as the NFL Draft comes to a close, teams set their sights on finding undrafted free agents. Some teams even begin scouting for these players during the draft itself. Although they were not picked in any of the seven rounds, many of these players possess impressive skills and have a real shot at making it onto an NFL team roster.

One reason for this is that undrafted players, along with their agents, have the flexibility to choose the best situation for them. They proactively seek out teams that have openings in specific positions where they can make a significant impact.

It’s worth mentioning that the previous year’s undrafted free-agent class had some exceptional players. This included tight end Armani Rogers from the Washington Commanders, linebacker Jack Sanborn from the Chicago Bears, and kicker Cameron Dicker from the Los Angeles Chargers. We can also consider Bengals running back Jaylen Warren on this list.

Now the question arises — which undrafted free agents from the 2023 class have the best chances of making it to the Las Vegas Raiders depth chart?

OT Dalton Wagner

The Raiders are on the hunt for players who are a good match for head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler. Keep in mind that they want to try and replicate their success from 2021 with an only slightly upgraded roster. Given that, however, this new regime is a year behind schedule in rebuilding the team.

McDaniels and his team are likely to invest time in developing their own players. As a result, Arkansas’ Dalton Wagner has an opportunity to make the cut. That’s despite being a relatively raw prospect. That said, he has demonstrated excellent pass-protection abilities. That’s along with extraordinary length at 6’8 and 320 pounds.

According to some scouts, Wagner possesses uncommon size and length for the tackle position. He also has far better play strength than what is typically seen in tackles of his stature. He leverages his long arms to punch with independent hands, delivering well-timed strikes that disrupt rushers’ rhythms.

The #Raiders signed Dalton Wagner, one of the most physical OTs in the 2023 #NFLDraft .. Here he is putting down Raiders 3rd round pick Byron Young. pic.twitter.com/GtZPQUIGf4 — Sanjit T. (@Sanjit__T) April 30, 2023

On the flip side, Wagner must improve his footwork and ability to block during runs. And yes, Wagner has exceptional size and length as a tackle. However, his lack of foot agility can also leave him vulnerable to inside moves and counters in both pass protection and run blocking.

Despite these, he has significant potential and a solid foundation for McDaniels and offensive-line coach Carmen Bricillo to work with. This is evident in the fact that they have given Wagner a UDFA contract. That deal indicates their strong interest in developing him.

Naturally, Las Vegas won’t keep Wagner solely due to financial considerations and contract obligations. However, his guaranteed salary and substantial potential make him a strong contender for a spot on the roster.

We think the Raiders have high hopes for Dalton Wagner. Remember that they will aim to strengthen their offensive line in the coming years.

During his time with the Razorbacks, Wagner emerged as one of the best offensive linemen on their roster. He even earned first-team All-SEC honors from Pro Football Focus in 2022. He also finished the year as the fourth-highest-graded offensive lineman in the SEC.

Wagner was instrumental in helping the Razorbacks achieve one of the most successful offensive seasons in school history in 2022. The team gained a total of 6,128 offensive yards, making them only the third Arkansas offense to surpass 6,000 yards. Additionally, the Hogs’ rushing attack was nearly unstoppable. Recall that they tallied over 200 yards gained in nine games during the 2022 campaign. Wagner only allowed two sacks in his senior year, both against Alabama, and throughout his career at Arkansas. Also, he allowed just 12 sacks during 1,391 passing plays.

As a redshirt junior in 2021, Wagner was the anchor of the Hogs’ offensive line. This led all Power Five schools with an average of 227.8 rushing yards per game. Wagner played 560 snaps at right tackle and one snap at right guard. This showcased his versatility.

In 2020, he played 413 snaps at right tackle and also had 13 snaps on special teams. He achieved his season-high of 77.5 in pass blocking against Georgia in the season opener. In 2019, Wagner logged the second-most snaps of any Arkansas offensive player, with 751 snaps. He also played in 11 of 12 games as a redshirt freshman in 2018, logging 205 snaps.

Overall, he is a valuable pass protector and has a chance to make the Raiders’ roster as a right tackle prospect.