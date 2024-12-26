ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back once again for another betting prediction and pick as we continue coverage of Week 17 in the NFL. In this next game, two struggling teams will meet for a cross-conference matchup as the Las Vegas Raiders (3-12) visit the New Orleans Saints (5-10). It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Raiders-Saints prediction and pick.

Raiders-Saints Last Game – Matchup History

The Raiders and Saints last met on October 30, 2022 in New Orleans with the Saints winning 24-0. Saints RB Alvin Kamara was the star of the show with three total touchdowns, one on the ground and two through the air on passes from QB Andy Dalton. Las Vegas QB Derek Carr completed just 15 of his 26 attempts while RB Josh Jacobs and WR Davante Adams were both held in check.

Overall Series: Tied 7-7-1

Here are the Raiders-Saints NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Raiders-Saints Odds

Las Vegas Raiders: -1.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -118

New Orleans Saints: +1.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +100

Over: 37.5 (-110)

Under: 37.5 (-110)

How to Watch Raiders vs. Saints

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET/ 11:00 a.m. PT

TV: FOX

Why The Raiders Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Las Vegas Raiders won their most recent game over the Jacksonville Jaguars 19-14, breaking a 10-game winless streak that has effectively placed them in the most favorable position to land the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. While beating the Jags certainly won't help their chances of possibly landing Colorado QB Shadeur Sanders, the win bodes well for the confidence of the team and given their recent performance, they're billed as the moneyline betting favorites for just the second time this season.

In his return to action following a short injury stint, Quarterback Aiden O'Connell returned with 257 passing yards on 24/38 attempts. While he didn't notch a touchdown, it wasn't needed as his running tandem of Ameer Abdullah and Alexander Mattison managed to punch it in from short range. With O'Connell settling back into his groove, the Raiders could certainly take advantage against a battered Saints team coming in off a bad loss.

Why The Saints Could Cover The Spread/Win

The New Orleans Saints were embarrassed by the Green Bay Packers 34-0 on Monday Night Football, becoming the first team in the league held to a shutout. While it was a dominant performance for the Packers in every facet, it's clear the Saints had a hard time in the cold and getting their plays organized. Quarterback Spencer Rattler will have to shake-off a tough performance as he may see Alvin Kamara return from an injury.

Running back Kendre Miller will have to be more involved in the offense this time around and he should have an advantageous matchup against an injured Raiders defensive line. The Saints will also need to give Rattler some more time in the pocket as he goes through his progressions – their offense won't be able to sustain much if he's running around and constantly scrambling through broken plays. The Saints have a respectable 4-4 ATS record when playing at home this season.

Final Raiders-Saints Prediction & Pick

Not much is going right for the Saints and while their last game was their season's worst performance, they've shown an ability to be a frisky team in games where they have a chance. You have to wonder how the Raiders will handle this game given their opportunity to land the first overall pick in the draft. Nevertheless, Aiden O'Connell gives them a much better chance to win a close game than the opposing quarterback in Rattler.

The Raiders have gone 1-7 on the road this season and they're just 6-8-1 ATS overall. The under has hit in four of the last five games for the Raiders while also hitting in five of the last six games for the Saints. Ultimately, I expect this to be a low-scoring games with both offenses struggling at points and both defenses coming up with big plays.

However, the Raiders have a much better chance to drive down the field with Aiden O'Connell leading the charge and their running back room has proven an ability to score the ball in the red zone. There's too many questions surrounding the Saints' offense at the moment, so the Raiders clearly have the advantage during this game.

For our final prediction, let's roll with the Las Vegas Raiders to win the game outright as we could see a close one here with both kickers getting additional looks at field goals. Let's ride the under as well.

Final Raiders-Saints Prediction & Pick: Las Vegas Raiders ML (-118); UNDER 37.5 (-110)