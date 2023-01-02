By Steve Zavala · 1 min read

Davante Adams was a standout performer in the Las Vegas Raiders’ Week 17 home loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

With the Raiders’ call to bench Derek Carr, Adams spent plenty of time in practice this past week working to build chemistry with Jarrett Stidham. Their work paid off against the current NFC West leaders, as the veteran wide receiver orchestrated one of the best performances of his season.

Adams finished with seven receptions for 153 receiving yards and two touchdown catches against a 49ers defense that entered Week 17 ranking in the top 10 in a multitude of team defensive stats, including total yards allowed per game with a 290.3 average.

Adams also made history in the contest, as he recorded the 15th game of his career with 100-plus receiving yards and multiple receiving touchdowns. Overall, Pro Football Hall of Fame wideouts Jerry Rice, Randy Moss, Marvin Harrison, and Terrell Owens are the only players in NFL history with more such games than Adams.

Davante Adams now has 15 career games with 100+ receiving yards and multiple receiving TD. The only players with more in the Super Bowl era: Jerry Rice, Randy Moss, Marvin Harrison and Terrell Owens.#RaiderNation@Raiders — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) January 1, 2023

Rice holds the top spot in this leaderboard, as he capped off his career with 27 such outings.

In the big picture, the Raiders will now look ahead to their regular season finale, as they will host the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 18.