Ubisoft is kicking off Rainbow Six Siege Year 9, bringing with it new Operations, new Operators, and more.
Rainbow Six Siege Year 9 New Operators
The first new Operator coming to Rainbow Six Siege is Deimos, the new American Operator.
Deimos is a 2 Health 2 Speed Attacker with the DeathMark Tracker as his Unique Ability. This drone allows Deimos to track down any discovered Defender, giving him real-time information about their location. While tracking someone down, Deimos is forced to use his .44 Vendetta Revolver, which can easily take down even the toughest of Operators.
Deimos’ Primary Weapon choices are the AK-74M assault rifle and the M590A1 shotgun. He only has the .44 Vendetta Revolver as a Secondary Option, equipped with its special scope. Lastly, he has access to Frag Grenades, Hard Breach Charges, and Smoke Grenades.
Rainbow Six Siege Year 9 New Operations
The first operation, Operation Deadly Omen, brings with it changes to Shields, Attachments, and ADS. The shield changes, for example, allow Shield Operators like Montagne and Blitz to sprint with their shield equipped, as well as push through full-health barricades without having to melee them. It also introduces the Suppressive Fire feature, which slows down Shield Operators when they are shot at. Attachments are receiving an update, specifically weapon Grips, Under Barrel Lasers, and the Scopes.
Azami’s Kiba Barriers are also receiving an update, as they now have Health and can be destroyed. Finka’s Adrenaline Boost also received a touch-up, as it no longer increases Reload Speed. It also cleans Suppressive Fire effects on Shield Operators, while also reducing its effects by 50%.
Changes were also made to Ranked Restrictions, the Rappel system, as well as the implementation of the Trajectory Previsualization feature. Additional maps were also added to the Versus AI playlist, introducing a total of five maps to the game mode. The available roster for both the player and the AI were also updated.
For a more detailed explanation of Operation Deadly Omen, you can head over to our dedicated article for the operation.
Finally, let’s talk about what else is left in the development roadmap for Rainbow Six Siege Year 9.
Players can expect one new Operator, as well as two Operator Remasters. Next season will bring in a Recruit Remaster, although no information is available yet as to what the Remaster will entail. Season 2 will also bring with it the Reputation System, the Siege Marketplace, as well as Map Filters. There will also be improved ban enforcement on the game’s Steam version, some balancing of Fenrir and Solis, and more. After Action Reports will receive an upgrade and a Drone Jump Previsualization will be introduced. Finally, Target Drills and Additional Maps will be added to the Map Training Playlist, as well as additional Operators and Maps on the Versus AI Playlist.
That's all the information we have about Rainbow Six Siege's Year 9 so far, including the new Operations and Operator.