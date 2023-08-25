Rami Malek's net worth in 2023 is $20 million. Malek is a popular actor who has starred in various films such as Bohemian Rhapsody, Oppenheimer, Need for Speed and Papillon, among others. Malek is also popular for his starring role in the hit television series Mr. Robot. He is an Oscar winner, a Primetime Emmy winner, and a Golden Globes winner. For this piece, let's take a closer look at Rami Malek's net worth in 2023.

Rami Malek was born on May 12th, 1981 in Torrance, California. He studied at Notre Dame High School. After completing his high school education, Malek attended the University of Evansville, where he also earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in theater.

Early acting career on television

In 2004, Malek made his onscreen acting debut in the television series Gilmore Girls. He's been a fixture on television screens virtually ever since. Shortly after his stint on Gilmore Girls, Malek appeared on shows such as Over There, Medium and The War at Home.

Breakthrough role in Night at the Museum

After establishing his career as a television actor, Malek made his big screen debut in the 2006 film Night at the Museum, which went on to gross $574 million worldwide. Acting alongside Hollywood star Ben Stiller, Malek reprised his role as Akmenrah in Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian and Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb.

Rising success

Malek's performance in the Night at the Museum trilogy helped jumpstart his career in film. He earned supporting roles in movies like Battleship, The Master, Ain't Them Bodies Saints, Short Term 12, Buster's Mal Heart, Papillon, Amsterdam, Dolittle and The Twilight Saga, among others.

More importantly, he also landed starring roles in Need for Speed and No Time to Die. Need for Speed would gross $203 million worldwide, while No Time to Die made a whopping $774 million. For starring in No Time to Die alongside Hollywood sensations Daniel Craig and Ana de Armas, Malek was reportedly paid $4 million.

Hitting it big with Mr. Robot

In 2015, Malek landed a career-changing role in the television series Mr. Robot. The sci-fi hit enjoyed a four-season run, with Malek appearing in 45 episodes as protagonist Elliot Anderson.

For his efforts, Malek earned his first Primetime Emmy Award victory for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. He made $1 million per episode during the show's final season, according to The Richest. However, it's worth noting that Malek used a portion of paycheck to pay off student loans.

Award-winning performance in Bohemian Rhapsody

In 2018, Malek portrayed iconic Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in the biographical musical movie Bohemian Rhapsody. The movie was a huge success, grossing $910 million around the world.

Bohemian Rhapsody is considered one of the best movie biopics of all time, with Malek's portrayal of Mercury leading that charge. He was awarded his first Oscar for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role. Although Malek's exact earnings for Bohemian Rhapsody are unknown, Express estimates he made around $3.6 million for playing the film's lead role.

Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer caused a lot of buzz in theaters. In fact, the movie has grossed nearly $724 million worldwide as of this writing.

Oppenheimer features a star-studded cast including Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Josh Hartnett, Florence Pugh and Malek. Despite Malek's status as an Oscar-winner, it seems like the Bohemian Rhapsody star took a pay cut to be a part of one of 2023's biggest movies. He was paid $50,000 to appear in Oppenheimer, according to Flickonclick.

Modeling

Aside from his successful acting career, Malek's looks also come in handy as a model. The award-winning actor has worked with various fashion brands for their respective campaigns, including Dior Homme and Saint Laurent. Furthermore, Malek has also posed for GQ Middle East's magazine cover.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Rami Malek's net worth in 2023?